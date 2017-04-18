NOLA CIRCUS Exclusive Clip: Someone Better Sweep The Salon

Luc Annest's urban comedy Nola Circus will be in U.S. cinemas on April 21, 2017 and on iTunes and VOD on April 25, 2017. ScreenAnarchy has been given an excslusive clip to share with you, which you will find below with the trailer.

In the clip salon owner Marvin and his brothers bicker about who should sweep up the salon.

In this over the top comedy, a rivalry between two competing barbershops on opposite sides of a street in New Orleans escalates dramatically, sending the lives of the owners, their families, and their friends spiraling out of control.

Nola Circus start Martin Bradford, Kamille McCuin, Vas Blackwood, Jessica Morali, Dave Davis, Reginal Varice and Ricky Wayne.