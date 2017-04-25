DARK/WEB Casts Robert Davi, Julie Benz and More; See New Stills

Some new faces have joined Felt Films' upcoming Dark/Web series, including legends Robert Davi (Die Hard) and Julie Benz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

Davi, who has appeared in over 100 films, plays an ethically challenged doctor in an episode titled "Transplant," written and directed by Mario Miscione, while Benz appears in one called "Rideshare" from Boman Modine.

Other last-minute additions to the cast include Hayley Marie Norman (iZombie), Dora Madison (Friday Night Lights) Griffin Freeman (Atlanta) Duane Shepard Sr. (American Crime Story), Amin El Gamal (Prison Break: Resurrection), Cameron Cruz (CHiPs) and Cole Bernstein (Secrets and Lies). They star in the segment, "Viral", written and directed by showrunner Michael Nardelli.

About the show: Each episode of Dark/Web explores themes related to the internet and the dangers present in the murky, unexplained layers of the web. Paranoia, isolation, vanity, loss of identity, the viral nature of ideas and social media pressures are just a few of the subjects the show tackles. Socially, the Internet is as unifying and divisive as it's ever been; only now, when the entire world is connected, it's never been harder to unplug.

Dark/Web is the brainchild of brothers Michael and Tim Nardelli, and Mario Miscione, creators of the cult hit Circle, which was purchased for distribution by Netflix last year. The 8-episode series is expected to premier late 2017. It shops to buyers this summer.

New stills courtesy of Felt Films.