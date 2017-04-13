Crowdfund This: BULLETS OF JUSTICE, aka WTF Did I Just Watch??!!

WTF did I just watch???

During the Third World War, the American government initiates a secret project code named "Army Bacon" in order to create super soldier by inbreeding human beings with pigs. 25 years later a breed called "Muzzles" have occupied top of the food chain, eating and farming humans like animals.

Watch Danny Trejo ham it up in the trailer for Bullets Of Justice, a pigshit insane TV pilot in need of crowdfunding pork for post-production. The tail-curling teaser looks good enough to suggest a feature film - if they've really hogged it all for just a pilot, then we may be looking at the the most pignacious and deboarched episode of TV ever created.

Timur Turisbekov from Khazakstan appears to be the swine behind this. Let's help him bring home the bacon!