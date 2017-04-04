City of Tiny Lights starring Riz Ahmed and Billie Piper opens in the UK April 7

Directed by Pete Travis (Dredd, Vantage Point), the upcoming CITY OF TINY LIGHTS stars Riz Ahmed with Billie Piper, Cush Jumbo and Roshan Seth. The exciting cast also features James Floyd, Hannah Rae, Antonio Aakeel, Vincent Regan, Danny Webb, Branko Tomovic and Damson Idris.

Set in West London, gritty thriller City Of Tiny Lights is co-written by author Patrick Neate, and based on his novel of the same name. It is a unique portrait of contemporary London as a teeming multicultural metropolis where nothing is as it seems.

Meet Tommy Akhtar (Riz Ahmed), cricket fan, devoted son to an ailing father and deadbeat private eye. He’s got an office above a cab firm, a taste for cigarettes and bourbon, and a finely tuned moral compass that he keeps hidden behind a sharp cynicism. When Tommy walks into his office one morning to find high-class prostitute Melody seeking his help, he’s launched into a story that plays as an utterly original modern noir.

Following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and UK premiere at the London Film Festival, CITY OF TINY LIGHTS will release in UK cinemas on April 7, 2017, courtesy of Icon Film Distribution.