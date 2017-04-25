BAFTA qualifying Carmarthen Bay Film Festival announces 2017 program

The exciting program for the 6th edition of the BAFTA qualifying Carmarthen Bay Film Festival has just been published. This year's highlights include Dead Certain by Hendrik Faller, Shadow of the Missing by Jamie Lee Smith and David Campion, The Lighthouse by Chris Crow, By Any Means by Leighton Spence, Red by Branko Tomovic, The Wasting by Carolyn Saunders and Kidnap Me by Ross Aitken and James Browning.

The festival will run from Monday the 8th to Friday the 12th of May and will have something for everyone with films being screened from all over the world. There will be comedy, thrillers, SciFi, Drama and Documentaries plus q&a sessions with many of the attending film makers. RTS Wales will once again be holding a special screening and q&a session and BAFTA Cymru will also be present during the week.

For full program and more details visit the festival website on www.carmarthenbayfilmfestival.co.uk