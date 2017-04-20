Tribeca Coverage International News Teaser Trailers Hollywood Interviews International Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Aussie Creature Feature BOAR Picked up by Universal Australia
What the we do not have in the world of fantastic cinema is enough killer pig movies. It has been a few years since we had a rash of them between '08 and '10. It has been even longer since the nation of Australia has had a killer pig creature feature. I believe you would have to go back to 1984s Razorback for that. That is about to change as Chris Sun's fourth film Boar has been picked up by Universal Australia for local distribution.
Considering the international talent attached to the production one cannot help but wonder if there are any festival circuit plans for the creature feature from Down Under. Horror icon Bill Mosely is in it. Mad Max Fury Road's Nathan Jones is in it. Wolf Creek's John Jarratt is in it.
Those are some big names for the genre crowd. Someone needs to get Boar on the festival circuit pronto!
Australian director Chris Sun’s latest gorefest BOAR has officially been picked up for distribution by Universal Pictures Australia! The award winning filmmaker, who's made waves in the Australian and international film scene is gearing up for the release of his fourth film. BOAR is Sun’s biggest project to date and Universal Pictures Australia is bringing it to a cinema near you!Set in outback Australia, BOAR showcases the harsh and beautiful Australian landscape. Lurking within this picturesque setting is a dark and terrifying threat - a beast of staggering size with an uncontrollable desire for blood and destruction. Driven by its insatiable appetite for carnage, it defends its territory with brutal force and savagely takes on any who get in its way.BOAR features a huge all star cast, including John Jarratt, Melissa Tkautz, Hugh Sheridan, Nathan Jones, Bill Mosely, Ernie Dingo, Simone Buchanan, Roger Ward, Steve Bisely, Ricci Guarnaccio and Emily Williams. In addition to the star studded cast, a talented crew of Australian filmmakers worked tirelessly to bring BOAR to the big screen. A stellar special effects team went all out in bringing the hulking eight foot, two-tonne killer pig to life and made into one of the most menacing movie monsters of all time.The Australian film scene and the horror genre have a long and interwoven history, with BOAR being the latest horror film to thrust the local industry into the spotlight. Following his successes Charlie’s Farm, Daddy’s Little Girl and Come and Get Me director Chris Sun is fast becoming one of the most prolific names in the Australian Horror Genre. BOAR is set to be another triumph for both the trailblazing master of horror and Universal Pictures Australia.
