Aussie Creature Feature BOAR Picked up by Universal Australia

What the we do not have in the world of fantastic cinema is enough killer pig movies. It has been a few years since we had a rash of them between '08 and '10. It has been even longer since the nation of Australia has had a killer pig creature feature. I believe you would have to go back to 1984s Razorback for that. That is about to change as Chris Sun's fourth film Boar has been picked up by Universal Australia for local distribution.

Considering the international talent attached to the production one cannot help but wonder if there are any festival circuit plans for the creature feature from Down Under. Horror icon Bill Mosely is in it. Mad Max Fury Road's Nathan Jones is in it. Wolf Creek's John Jarratt is in it.

Those are some big names for the genre crowd. Someone needs to get Boar on the festival circuit pronto!