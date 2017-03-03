Win an iTunes Code For Abbie Cornish Thriller LAVENDER

Hey U.S. readers. ScreenAnarchy is giving away iTunes codes for the thriller Lavender. Ed Gass-Donnelly's film is now available on digital and VOD, as well as in cinemas, today, March 3rd.
When a photographer (Abbie Cornish) suffers severe memory loss after a traumatic accident, strange clues amongst her photos suggest she may be responsible for the deaths of family members she never knew she had. Justin Long plays a psychiatrist who helps her recover lost memories.
To enter is simple. One, be a resident of the U.S. (these codes are for U.S. iTunes only). Two, answer our skill testing question below. Three, e-mail us your answer promptly because the codes go live on Friday and will be valid for 28 days, so we are going to make this a quick one.
We will randomly choose three contestants from all who correctly answer the question below at midnight on Saturday. Three readers get a code. Ready?
Three codes. Three cities. Which three Canadian cities was Lavender filmed in. Hint, they were all right here in the province of Ontario, Canada.
Three readers who correctly name all three cities and e-mail us here
will be entered to win the code! Hop to it!
