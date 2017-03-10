TWO PIGEONS: Javier Botet Is The Secret Guest You Do Not Want In Clip From SXSW Selected Dark Comedy

Spindly limbed Spaniard Javier Botet has been a go-to performer in the horror world in recent years, his (beyond) slender frame making him an ideal candidate to go under layers of latex while playing creatures and villains in the likes of Mama and Crimson Peak. But the fact that the prosthetics come off of Botet for SXSW selected ultra dark comedy Two Pigeons make him no less icky. At least not according to this just released clip from the film.

What happens when someone starts sharing your space, your clothes, your food, even your toothbrush, all unbeknownst to you? Hussein, a wide-boy London Estate Agent, has a hidden houseguest who is secretly dismantling his world – from the inside...

Dominic Bridges' film has its world premiere later tonight! Check out the clip below!