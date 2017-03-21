The 13th Zurich Film Festival Calls For Entries!

Dear filmmakers,



The 13th Zurich Film Festival is now open for submissions!





The festival season officially starts with the Call for Entries, which began February 15th. Films can be submitted via the platform Withoutabox.



Competition categories



The competition comprises of the following three categories:

International Feature Film Competition

International Documentary Film Competition

Focus Switzerland, Germany, Austria (Feature Films and Documentary Films)

The Golden Eye endowed with a CHF 25,000 cash prize will be awarded in each of the two categories International Feature Film Competition and International Documentary Film Competition by two separate juries. The Golden Eye endowed with a CHF 20,000 cash prize will be awarded in the competition category Focus Switzerland, Germany, Austria by a separate jury. Winning films with Swiss distribution further profit from P&A contribution for a theatrical release in Switzerland.



Submissions to the competition must fulfill the following criteria:

-Director's 1st, 2nd or 3rd feature-length film (> 60 min)

-Projects completed after October 1, 2016

-Minimum status requirement: Swiss Premiere at ZFF







Out of Competition sections



(Documentary Films, Feature Films, Series)

Gala Premieres

Special Screenings

New World View

Border Lines

Window to the World

TVision

ZFF for Kids