SXSW 2017: Watch This Exclusive Clip From Doc THE UNTOLD TALES OF ARMISTEAD MAUPIN

The new documentary from To Be Takai director Jennifer M. Kroot, The Untold Takes of Armistead Maupin, will have its World Premiere at SXSW this year. ScreenAnarchy is pleased to offer you this exclusive clip as an appetizer.

In the clip Laura Linney, who starred in the television adaptation of his Tales of the City series, and Sir Ian McKellen speak fondly of their friend, both a literary and LGBTQ icon, not just to people of all walks in the Bay Area but from all over the World.