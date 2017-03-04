Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Demands 3 THINGS In Directing Debut From PUSHER Writer

Well known in these parts as the writer of Nicolas Winding Refn's Pusher, Denmark's Jens Dahl moves behind the camera with his feature directing debut 3 Things. And he's got a little bit of high profile help in front of the camera as well in the form of Games Of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Borgen's Birgitte Hjort Sørensen.

3 THINGS centers in and around a hotel where the police are negotiating the terms of a witness protection deal with the prime suspect of a big money deposit robbery and an expert on explosives, Mikael (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). In order to agree to the deal Mikael demands three things from the police: that his former girlfriend is brought to him, that the police bring the contents of a box he has stored, and that he is served butter chicken from his favourite restaurant. The police, under heavy time pressure to get him to witness the following day, agree.

With theatrical release coming in May the first trailer has arrived online and while there are no English subtitles included there are really none required to see that Coster-Waldau's charisma plays just as well in his native language as in English and that Dahl is just as talented with a camera as with a pen. Take a look below.