Monster Pictures' Blu-ray of THE GREASY STRANGLER May be The Best Out There

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Monster Pictures' Blu-ray of THE GREASY STRANGLER May be The Best Out There
Are Australian home entertainment buyers being offered the most extensive and grease-packed blu-ray edition of Jim Hosking's cult film The Greasy Strangler? Monster Pictures have announced the details for their upcoming release of The Greasy Strangler which will arrive in stores on DVD, Blu-ray and Video on Demand March 22nd 2017. 
 
It is their two-disc Greasy Down Under Edition that draws the most attention because of how much stuff they have packed onto those two discs. You can only buy this special edition through JB Hi-Fi and there are only 2000 copies available. Check out the full details below! 
 
Collectable Packaging with Newly Commissioned Artwork & Reversible Sleeve
Audio Commentary with director Jim Hosking, Michael St. Michaels and Sky Elobar
On-set Interviews with  - 
Michael St. Michaels (Big Ronnie)
Sky Elobar (Big Brayden)
Elizabeth De Razzo (Janet)
Holland MacFallister, Abdoulaye N'Gom, Sam Dissanayake (Tourists)
Carl Solomon (Various Cast)
Ant Timpson (Producer and Art Department)
Jason Kisvarday (Production Designer)
Zack Carlson (Prop Department)
Trailers
Collectable Slipcase Packaging with art by Jay Shaw
Newly Commissioned sleeve art by Australian artist Pierre Iloga
Bullshit Artist - an interview with co-writer/director Jim Hosking. 
I’m A Cheesy Old Cornball - an interview with actor Sky Elobar (Big Brayden).
Hootie Tootie Disco Cutie! - an interview with actress Elizabeth De Razzo (Janet).
The Greasy Trap - cast and crew discuss their experiences working on-set in the house used in the film.
The Greasy Effect - Jim Hosking talks about the special effects used in the film.
Greasy Down Under Cuisine - actor Sky Elobar and actress Elizabeth De Razzo endure a selection of Aussie foods.
Greasy Down Under Road Trip - an on the road to Ballarat home movie.
Monster Fest 2016 Q&A with actor Sky Elobar & actress Elizabeth De Razzo.
Deleted Scenes / Extended Scenes
Behind-The-Scenes Photo Gallery
 
Plus advertisements:
 
Every Day Australians React to The Greasy Strangler
Jim Hosking Announces The #GreasyDownUnder Tour
The #GreasyDownUnder Road Trip Advertisement
Monster Fest Mini-Fest Hobart Shout Out  
