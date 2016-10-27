IFFAM Coverage Dramas Superhero Movies International Videos Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

HumanSide Podcast: Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller Talk THE GREASY STRANGLER

Contributor; Chicago, Illinois
Sitting down with the Spectrevision team to talk about anything is fun.

Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller are nothing if not enthusiastic about film. They also think long and hard about the projects they put the Spectrevision name on. That weird mix of thoughtfulness and childlike wonder is the last thing one might expect while listening to an interview about The Greasy Strangler but that is exactly where the team went in their discussion when I interviewed them at this year's Faantastic Fest.

Get ready for an insightful conversation about dicks, diarrhea and the twelve year old in all of us. 

  • Christopher Webster

    More like The Queasy Strangler. I loved this film but, man, it oozes out of the screen.

    Nothing like it out there.

