Meet The Characters Of EMO THE MUSICAL In New Teasers

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada
Still fresh from its international premiere in Berlin and edging up on its Australian theatrical release, a series of character teasers have arrived online for Neil Triffett's Emo The Musical.

A major crowd pleaser when it played in both the Melbourne and Berlin festivals, Emo stars Benson Jack Anthony as Ethan - a terminally depressed teenager trying to navigate the politics of a new high school as he's drawn to both the emo kids who share his sense of style and general malaise and a pretty girl from the Christian clique.

We've shared the full trailer for this before and these new teasers are great fun. Check them all out below!

