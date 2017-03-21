Meet The Characters Of EMO THE MUSICAL In New Teasers

Still fresh from its international premiere in Berlin and edging up on its Australian theatrical release, a series of character teasers have arrived online for Neil Triffett's Emo The Musical.

A major crowd pleaser when it played in both the Melbourne and Berlin festivals, Emo stars Benson Jack Anthony as Ethan - a terminally depressed teenager trying to navigate the politics of a new high school as he's drawn to both the emo kids who share his sense of style and general malaise and a pretty girl from the Christian clique.

We've shared the full trailer for this before and these new teasers are great fun. Check them all out below!