Have Your Say: Which Film Would You Want To Forget... So You Could See It Again For The First Time?

Two weeks ago I saw Jacques Tourneur's classic horror film, a first viewing despite me being curious about the film for over thirty years already. Surprisingly, after all that anticipation it didn't disappoint me. I loved it, and in my opinion it had rightfully deserved its status as a classic.On Facebook I told friends worldwide about me having finally seen it, and I got some interesting remarks. One friend told me he was jealous I had still been able to watch a classic like that with fresh eyes. A mutual friend agreed, and said he'd pay good money to be able to forget some films, just so he could watch those again as if he'd never seen them before.That remark struck a chord in me, as if my brain went "Twang... ang... ng..!"There are many, many films I have watched multiple times, and there are many, many films which reward repeat viewings with previously unnoticed details and deeper understanding. But some films, you watch again and again just to catch an itch of the feeling you got when you first saw them. That happy shock-and-surprise which only sometimes happens, and which is one of the biggest kicks cinema can deliver.So imagine that, like Jim Carrey in(seen above), you could stick your head in a machine to erase memories. Which film would you want to forget... just so you could see it again as if it were your first time?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!(And a big, BIG thanks to Bart Oosterhoorn and Bram Roza for giving me this idea.)