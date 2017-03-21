SXSW Coverage Animation Cult Movies Indie Features Festival Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: Which Animation Won't Ever Be Remade In Live-Action?

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
Have Your Say: Which Animation Won't Ever Be Remade In Live-Action?
Look away all you want, it won't change the fact that Bill Condon's live-action Beauty and the Beast hauled in a whopping 170 million dollars last weekend. And you know what that means: we'll be getting more of these.

"These" being live-action remakes of animated films.

Normally I'd be loath to call Beauty and the Beast a live-action remake, seeing as how there are two damn good live-action versions out already, but in this case Buena Vista deliberately chose the music, script and designs of Disney's 1991 classic as their starting point. We don't need to wait long for the next big-budget live action remake, either: next week we get Rupert Sanders' Ghost in the Shell. If that one is a financial winner as well, you can expect that many of the Japanese animation classics will be scrutinized for live-action remake potential.

Originally I wanted to ask all of you which animated classic you'd think would follow, but Insider's glance at Disney's plans renders that question moot ("ALL OF THEM" comes pretty close...). So this is what I want to know instead: which animated film or series will, in your opinion, never EVER be remade as live-action?

Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!


(P.S.: I must be a terrible person, because the first three examples I could think of, I'd actually love to see in live-action. Heh...)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Beauty and the Beast

More about Ghost In The Shell (Live Action)

More about Have Your Say

  • Bakshi's pre-Lord of the Rings movies.

  • Pat

    Also Vampire Hunter D

  • David Smith

    Fantasia obviously

  • Pat

    Damn someone already said paprika and Dead Leaves!

    I nicely made Jin Roh live action would be my wet dream. But I don't think that can count, since it was made from Oshii's two live-action films. Never the less, I want my Little Red Riding Hood Kerberos Greek tragedy!!!

    Red line would probably impossible. I would like to see someone make a short just to see if it is humanly possible. But hey, if other people and I are listing Dead Leaves than Red line is not that big of a stretch.

    Also where is my full film adaption of
    Luis Bricenco and David Alapont's 2009 short film Fard or Blusher!!! Can someone from twitch reach out and see why it never happened, because I read they were thinking about making it future length.

  • Ard Vijn

    Additional honorable mentions on our Facebook page so far:

    BELLADONNA OF SADNESS
    LA BLUE GIRL
    GIRLS UND PANZER
    HEAVY METAL
    PAPRIKA

  • Pat

    La Blue Girl was already made live action buddy!

  • the hong Kong cavaliers

    Ulysses 31 , why ?? Caus stop ruining my childhood nostalgia hollywood

  • omnisemantic1

    Production I.G.'s "Dead Leaves".
    Why?
    If you need to ask, you clearly haven't seen it, which means you should get to it ;)

  • Ard Vijn

    Yes and yes!

  • Ard Vijn

    My personal top 3 in this regard:

    1: FRITZ THE CAT
    2: UROTSUKIDOJI
    3: EVANGELION: 3.33 YOU CAN (NOT) REDO

    (Also there's that Italian garbage-fest about the giant octopus who saved all people on the Titanic...)

  • Zetobelt

    "Which Animation Won't Ever Be Remade In Live-Action"? Or "Which Animation Should Not Ever Be Remade In Live-Action"?

  • Ard Vijn

    The first, but feel free to talk about the second!

  • Ben de Klos

    My neighbour Totoro

  • Just the thought of someone *trying* to make a live action adaptation of this makes me shake with rage.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.