Have Your Say: Which Animation Won't Ever Be Remade In Live-Action?

Look away all you want, it won't change the fact that Bill Condon's live-action Beauty and the Beast
hauled in a whopping 170 million dollars
last weekend. And you know what that means: we'll be getting more of these.
"These" being live-action remakes of animated films.
Normally I'd be loath to call Beauty and the Beast
a live-action remake, seeing as how there are two damn good live-action versions out already, but in this case Buena Vista deliberately chose the music, script and designs of Disney's 1991 classic as their starting point. We don't need to wait long for the next big-budget live action remake, either: next week we get Rupert Sanders' Ghost in the Shell
. If that one is a financial winner as well, you can expect that many of the Japanese animation classics will be scrutinized for live-action remake potential.
Originally I wanted to ask all of you which animated classic you'd think would follow, but Insider's glance at Disney's plans
renders that question moot ("ALL OF THEM" comes pretty close...). So this is what I want to know instead: which animated film or series will, in your opinion, never EVER be remade as live-action?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
(P.S.: I must be a terrible person, because the first three examples I could think of, I'd actually love to see in live-action. Heh...)
