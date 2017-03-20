Have A Romantic Break With DAN DREAM

Danish comedy Dan Dream - the latest from the creators of the Klown series - hits local screens at the end of the month and the marketing machine is in high gear. Recent weeks have seen a string of clips released - sadly without subtitles and very dialogue heavy, so we've not been posting them here on the assumption that the large majority of you lot don't actually speak Danish - but a new teaser has just arrived and, what the hell, we're throwing in one of those clips anyway because the idea of Frank Hvam trying to surprise his wife with a romantic lunch is funny all on its own and it's pretty damn clear what's happening here. Check them out below!