Crowdfund This: Indie Heroes CULT EPICS Prepping Hardcover Guide To Cult Cinema

Cult Epics has long been one of our favorite home video distributors for their unwavering dedication to the darkest corners of upsetting and challenging cinema. From their releases of Radley Metzger's late '60s softcore masterpieces Score, The Lickerish Quartet, and Camille 2000, to their championing of German underground legend Jorg Buttgereit, to their astoung releases of disturbing classics like Agustin Villaronga's In a Glass Cage and Gerald Kargl's Angst, Cult Epics has never shied away from a challenging title, often introducing home video enthusiasts to films they may not have known existed.

Now, as they celebrate their 25th year, Cult Epics is getting ready to release their first book, a hardcover exploration of their legacy titled Cult Epics Comprehensive Guide to Cult Cinema. The book is largely laid out, but they do need some help finishing the product and they are offering some amazing perks for those in a position to help.

Among the perks of their IndieGoGo campaign are early copies of the book, signed books and/or Blu-ray discs, and even an exclusive limited edition Blu-ray of their upcoming release of Death Laid an Egg featuring the soundtrack on CD. All of the perks are very reasonably priced and ultimately, you're contributing to preserve the legacy of an important part of cinema history that needs to be remembered. Check out the further details below as well as their IndieGoGo pitch video.

“CULT EPICS – COMPREHENSIVE GUIDE TO CULT CINEMA.”

For Immediate Press release. For 25 years, Cult Epics has distributed the most sought-after, obscure, provocative and previously unknown films to the home video market. To commemorate this anniversary, we want to produce a deluxe, hardcover art book (in a limited edition of 1000) about those films and their directors – fully illustrated with in-depth reviews, interviews, and essays. We are reaching out to all our fans and film lovers, to help us raise the funds to make this essential book on cult cinema.

This commemorative book covers 150 essential releases from filmmakers such as Tinto Brass, Fernando Arrabal, Radley Metzger, Walerian Borowcyzk, Jean Genet, Abel Ferrara, Rene Daalder, Olivier Smolders, Jorg Buttgereit, Nico B, Irving Klaw, and pinup legend Bettie Page. Includes in-depth reviews, interviews, and essays on films and directors – fully illustrated in color with rare photos, poster art, and memorabilia. Size is approx. 8.75" x 11.25" x 1", with 256 full color pages (and over 200 Images).

Exclusive INDIEGOGO Perks we offer are:

1. 72-hour Early Bird: Cult Epics Hardcover Book signed + Your Name in the Acknowledgements + Digital Book.

2. 72-hour Early Bird Cult Epics Hardcover Book signed + Limited Edition of 3 disc Combo (Blu-ray/DVD/CD) of DEATH LAID AN EGG (Director’s Cut), a film by Giulio Questi, starring Jean-Louis Trintignant, Ewa Aulin, Gina Lollobrigida. We offer our next upcoming release only through INDIEGOGO with EXCLUSIVE SOUNDTRACK CD (only 300 to be made) with score by Bruno Maderna, numbered, not to be available in stores + Your Name in the Acknowledgements + Digital Book.

3. Cult Epics Hardcover Book signed by 10 Directors – Exclusively Signed by the following filmmakers: Tinto Brass, Radley Metzger, Fernando Arrabal, Agusti Villaronga, Jorg Buttgereit, Gerald Kargl, George Barry, Anna Biller, Nico B + 10th director t.b.c. + Your Name in the Acknowledgements + Digital Book

4. Exclusive limited edition signed Blu-rays by Cult Epics directors.