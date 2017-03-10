Crime Pays in THE PRISON, Coming Soon From Director Na Hyeon

Boston Underground Coverage Weird Interviews Hollywood Reviews Crime Movies Dramas How ScreenAnarchy Works
Coming to North American cinema screens on March 31st is Na Hyeon's crime thriller, The Prison.
The story revolves around Yoo-Gun (Kim Rae-Wom), an ex-cop with a perfect arrest record who is jailed alongside a prison mob boss named Ik-Ho (Han Suk-Kyu). Ik-Ho runs a massive criminal enterprise from inside the prison walls where inmates break out every night to commit elaborate heists. Yoo-Gun is bitter at the system that put him away, and he wants in, but there's not enough room for the both of them.
Here's the synopsis from Well Go: