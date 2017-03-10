Crime Pays in THE PRISON, Coming Soon From Director Na Hyeon

Coming to North American cinema screens on March 31st is Na Hyeon's crime thriller, The Prison.

The story revolves around Yoo-Gun (Kim Rae-Wom), an ex-cop with a perfect arrest record who is jailed alongside a prison mob boss named Ik-Ho (Han Suk-Kyu). Ik-Ho runs a massive criminal enterprise from inside the prison walls where inmates break out every night to commit elaborate heists. Yoo-Gun is bitter at the system that put him away, and he wants in, but there's not enough room for the both of them.

Here's the synopsis from Well Go:

After a fatal accident, Yu-gon, a former police inspector, is sentenced to hard time in a prison he once helped fill. Once inside, he discovers the entire penitentiary is no longer controlled by the guards, but by a vicious crime syndicate that breaks out at night, using their prison sentences as the perfect alibi to commit intricate heists. Looking for revenge against the system that placed him inside, Yu-gon joins the syndicate…but with every man out for himself, how long can the perfect crime last?

Check out the trailer below