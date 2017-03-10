Boston Underground Coverage Horror Movies Animation Festival Interviews Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

CHEAP THRILLS Director Returns With SMALL CRIMES. Check Out The Trailer!

Having turned heads with his debut feature Cheap Thrills, EL Katz returns with his sophomore effort Small Crimes about to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival.

This time out Katz teams up with I Don't Feel At Home In This World Any More writer-director Macon Blair - with whom he wrote the script - along with Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Koster Waldau for this tale of appropriately small time criminality.

After serving time for the attempted murder of a District Attorney, disgraced former cop Joe Denton returns home looking for redemption. An embarrassment to his parents and abandoned by his ex-wife, it seems as if things can’t get much worse. But then Joe finds himself trapped in the mess he left behind—in the cross fire between a crooked sheriff, the vengeful DA, and a mafia kingpin who knows too much.

Produced as a Netflix Original this one will hit the streaming service on April 1st but you can check out the trailer below now!

