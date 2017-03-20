BURDEN Trailer: Controversial Performance Artist, Exposed in a Doc

Chris Burden inspired my first movie.

My first scripted effort was a short 8mm film that you will never see -- I've never seen it! -- that was inspired by performance artist Chris Burden. I think I read a newspaper article about him and his work, most notably that time he was shot for his art.

Frankly, my interest never went any further than that, lo those many years ago, but now a new documentary, Burden promises to expose him to the light. Directed by Timothy Marrinan and Richard Dewey, it's heading for release in select U.S. theaters on April 5, and will also be available on Video On Demand platforms, all courtesy of Magnolia Pictures.

The trailer nicely sets up the artist and his work, and why it remains controversial. You can watch it below. More information is available at the film's official Facebook page.