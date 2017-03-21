SXSW Coverage Festival Videos Indie Reviews Weird Features Hollywood Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Buckle up for KING COHEN, the true story of writer, producer, director, creator and all-around maverick, Larry Cohen!

David J. Moore
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
Buckle up for KING COHEN, the true story of writer, producer, director, creator and all-around maverick, Larry Cohen!
The makers of the upcoming feature-length Larry Cohen documentary, KING COHEN, have just dropped their official trailer, along with a website, www.KingCohenMovie.com Watch the site and follow them at @KingCohenMovie for information on future events and special screenings! Buckle up for KING COHEN, the true story of writer, producer, director, creator and all-around maverick, Larry Cohen (Black Caesar, God Told Me To, Q: The Winged Serpent, The Stuff). Told through compelling live interviews, stills and film/TV clips, the people who helped fulfill his vision, and industry icons such as Martin Scorsese, John Landis, Michael Moriarty, Fred Williamson, Yaphet Kotto and many more, including Larry himself, bring one-of-a-kind insight into the work, process and legacy of a true American film auteur. Few can boast of a career as remarkable or prolific, spanning more than 50 years of entertaining audiences worldwide!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPblr7nKaYw
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Black CaesarDavid CarradineDocumentaryKing CohenLarry CohenQ the Winged SerpentRoger Corman
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.