The makers of the upcoming feature-length Larry Cohen documentary, KING COHEN, have just dropped their official trailer, along with a website, www.KingCohenMovie.com Watch the site and follow them at @KingCohenMovie for information on future events and special screenings! Buckle up for KING COHEN, the true story of writer, producer, director, creator and all-around maverick, Larry Cohen (Black Caesar, God Told Me To, Q: The Winged Serpent, The Stuff). Told through compelling live interviews, stills and film/TV clips, the people who helped fulfill his vision, and industry icons such as Martin Scorsese, John Landis, Michael Moriarty, Fred Williamson, Yaphet Kotto and many more, including Larry himself, bring one-of-a-kind insight into the work, process and legacy of a true American film auteur. Few can boast of a career as remarkable or prolific, spanning more than 50 years of entertaining audiences worldwide!