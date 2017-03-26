Bryan Sloyer Battles His Inner Demons For REDEMPTION In This Incredible Action Short

I've come across a lot of really great shortfilms online by filmmakers within the stunt community. The action, for the most part, has been some of the best anyone will ever see apart from the big screen, and I always make sure to find projects that encompass that when I'm doing coverage at my own site, although few impress me as much as Bryan Sloyer has in about the past three years.

When he's not on set doing stunts or other, he's making his own material to host on his YouTube channel where you'll find his most recent short, The Magician now online. But I'm not here to talk about that. I'm here to talk about Redemption, which he posted back in July of last year with stuntwoman and filmmaker Amy Sturdivant at the helm and Sloyer front and center, playing a man cornered and fighting his demons head on with the help of a guardian.

Sloyer's action design became much slicker and sharper in the last few years, and especially with the help of some really strong lensing. The narrative here though is exquisite, immersive in the underlying drama mildly played througout while continuously emotive between sequences. There's poetry in the movement and motion between characters and by the end, you're left with something very poignant, beautiful and striking.

Point in fact, if Touched By An Angel had enthralling drama with brutal martial arts action, Redemption would be invocative of that. Jay Kwon and Jerry Quill also star in this independently-produced piece and, well, I can't help you if you're not as gripped as I was or even in the slightest. This project is a fantastic example among several that invokes some of the possibilities that one can achieve with the freedom to create and the right people to guide and support your vision. And it's especially a plus for Sturdivant as I can only imagine what else she's going to blow our minds with next.

Watch Redemption below now.