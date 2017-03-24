Broad Green Lands Ciarán Foy To Direct Horror Pic, ELI

Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2) is moving on with horror thriller, Eli, directing for Broad Green Pictures. The news comes two years since the film landed on the Black List in 2015 from scribe David Chirchirillo and now has Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing onboard for rewrites with Intrepid Pictures's Trevor Macy and Bellevue Productions's John Zaozirny producing. Intrepid's Melinda Nishioka will co-produce with Gabriel and Daniel Hammond executive producing for Broad Green.

Filming begins this summer for Eli which tells of a young boy who undergoes treatment for a rare disease, only to witness the secluded clinic he is in becoming a haunted prison with no way out. Casting remains pending for the film while Foy has a number of projects in the works with Blumhouse Productions, including writing and directing The Shee. Foy prominently earned the Midnighters Audience Award at SXSW in 2012 for his feature debut, Citadel.

Goldberg and Naing recently wrote The Boy Who Drew Monsters which Furious 7 and upcoming Aquaman helmer James Wan is developing for New Line Cinema. The pair also wrote Emile Hirsch's The Autopsy Of Jane Doe and Cropsey for Amblin Partners.

Currently in post is the upcoming Netflix release of Mike Flanagan's Stephen King novel adaptation, Gerald's Game, also at Intrepid whose recent releases include STX's include The Bye Bye Man and Universal's Ouija: Origin Of Evil.

Foy is represented by UTA. Goldberg is represented by WME, The Nacelle Company, and Del Shaw Moonves. Naing is represented by APA, Circle of Confusion, and Del Shaw Moonves. Chirchirillo is represented by APA, Bellevue Productions, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Intrepid was represented by Reder & Feig in the deal.