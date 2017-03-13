BLACK SITE DELTA: Key Art Debut For Indie Action Flick

XLrator Media will be releasing Jess Gustafson's action film Black Site Delta in theaters on May 5th and on VOD and iTunes on May 9th. We have the privilege of debuting the key art for you today.

Black Site Delta was directed by Jesse Gustafson who is making his feature film debut. It was written by Guy Stevenson whose docket is small but diverse. He wrote last year's crime thriller The Last Heist but he also wrote MADtv episodes for a few years. Black Site Delta was produced by the same team behind other small indie action films like Kill Ratio, Ironclad and The Last Heist.

Cam Gigandet stars as the leader of a “Dirty Dozen” band of military prisoners who must fight off a terrorist attack on the remote "black site" prison where they’re being held, which, unknown to them, is a cover for a secret drone control facility.

Black Site Delta stars Cam Gigandet, Teri Reeves, Benjamin Charles Watson, Dion Mucciacito, Casey Hendershot, John Brodsky, Michael Dale, Arash Mokhtar