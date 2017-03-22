Awesome Panels at Wondercon 2017 -- Meet The People Behind Your Favorite TV Shows!!

What's up SA readers, got an email this morning notifying me about some really cool panels that will be happening at upcoming Wondercon 2017. Check out the info below, if you'll be in LA or attending Wondercon definitely check these out!

FROM STAGE TO SCREEN: ROCK STARS ON BECOMING FILM & TV COMPOSERS

Saturday, April 1, 10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m., Room: 207

Music lovers rejoice! We've pulled together an incredible line up of musicians to talk about how they transitioned from famous rock stars to some of the most successful film & TV composers of our generation. They'll share stories from on the road, in the studio, and much more as they discuss the differences between working in the music, film, and TV industries. #FromStageToScreen

Celebrity Moderators: Stephanie Corneliussen (Mr. Robot & Legends of Tomorrow) & Amber Midthunder (Legion & Hell or High Water).

Panelists include: Jeff Russo (Tonic; Legion & Fargo), Charlie Clouser (Nine Inch Nails; Saw Franchise & Wayward Pines), Mac Quayle (Rise Robots Rise; Mr. Robot & American Horror Story), Siddhartha Khosla (Goldspot; This Is Us & The Royals), Jeff Cardoni (Alien Crime Syndicate; Silicon Valley & Training Day), and Alec Puro (Deadsy; The Fosters & Sweet/Vicious).

IN WHAT UNIVERSE? KEY CREATIVES ON COMIC BOOK, SUPERHERO, & FICTION FAVORITES

Friday, March 31, 12:15p.m. - 1:15p.m., Room: 300AB

Explore the worlds of fan-favorite projects through the eyes of the creatives that shape them. This discussion will feature the perspectives of several behind-the-camera talents whose work is crucial to defining the way that the story is told. Come learn from these unsung heroes as they take you from script to screen and show you the process in between. Introduction by Maureen Toth, Principal Agent at Eastern Talent Agency. #InWhatUniverse

Celebrity Moderators:Tom Payne (The Walking Dead) & Chris Villain (social media influencer)

Panelists include Tony Solomons (editor; The Vampire Diaries & Freakish), Elaine Montalvo (costume designer; The Walking Dead S7), Philip Harrison (editor; Mr. Robot & Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Gary Kordan (production designer; Key & Peele & Workaholics), Marc Pattavina (editor; Lucifer), and more incredible artists!