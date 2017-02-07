TIFF Midnight Madness And Vanguard Programmer Colin Geddes Hangs Up The Gloves

Word has come from the Toronto International Film Festival that veteran programmer Colin Geddes is hanging up those programming gloves and moving on after serving the festival for twenty years.

Geddes, a friend to the ScreenAnarchy family since our humble beginnings almost 14 years ago, was the programmer of the ever popular Midnight Madness and Vanguard programs at the festival. From the straight out bizarre and awesome titles of the Midnight Madness program to the largely conceptual genre titles in Vanguard, if you wanted a taste of weird during your time at TIFF you wanted tickets for those two programs.

Colin will continue to curate titles for the horror streaming service Shudder. He and his wife Katrina are also Artistic Directors for one of the best rep cinemas in our city, The Royal. They also have a son who is cute as a bug`s ear.

As Colin departs, his protege, Peter Kuplowsky will be taking over the reigns for the Midnight Madness program. Kuplowsky, longtime programmer at Toronto After Dark and producer of films like Manborg and The Void, is a worthy heir to the MM Throne. He also programs for The Royal cinema. His Laser Blast Society program, devoted to straight to video VHS culture, is a popular choice among film nerds in the city.

We thank Colin for his friendship with the ScreenAnarchy family over the years. We look forward to continuing on with Peter at the helm. I for one, will be seeing them a lot throughout the regular year, as the The Royal is becoming a steady haunt for me.