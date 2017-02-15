THE RAID Re-imagining Moves Ahead With THE GREY's Joe Carnahan And WINTER SOLDIER's Frank Grillo

Big news for all you Raid fans out there. It looks like the remake - scratch that - re-imagining of The Raid is actually moving ahead now. At the held will be The Grey's Joe Carnahan and taking the lead will be Captain America Winter Soldier's Frank Grillo. They made the announcement via a video on Caranhan's Instagram. See below.

Then Caranhan took to his Twitter account to quell any fears that the devoted fans of the Raid franchise may have about this re-imagining.

You may commence with the gnashing of teeth, unfounded speculation, unbridled excitement and/or dubious speculation after the video!