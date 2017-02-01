Stock Up On Pussywillows, SERIAL MOM Is Coming To Blu-ray From SCREAM FACTORY This Spring!

Cult film legend John Waters sure knows how to keep his profile up.

While it's been a torturously long 12 years since his last feature, A Dirty Shame, Waters has hopped back on the radar with a high profile restoration and re-release of his underground classic Multiple Maniacs from the Criterion Collection next month and now the surprise announcement that Scream Factory will be tackling his hilarious homicidal homemaker flick, Serial Mom.

The brand new Blu-ray will be the first time the film has been released on the format in the US, though several overseas versions already exist. Scream Factory plans to go above and beyond to make their edition of Serial Mom definitive version with loads of bonus material including a new fascinating sounding conversation between Waters and actresses Turner and Mink Stole, and custom artwork that is exclusive to this release.

Serial Mom on Blu-ray from Scream Factory will hit store shelves just before Mother's Day - naturally - on May 9th. Check out the artwork above and full details below!

SERIAL MOM

COLLECTOR’S EDITION BLU-RAY™

Starring Kathleen Turner,

Sam Waterston and Ricki Lake

ARRIVES ON NORTH AMERICAN HOME ENTERTAINMENT SHELVES MAY 9, 2017

If you are ill-mannered, have a poor sense of social etiquette or just plain irresponsible, then beware of the cheerfully psychotic housewife Beverly Sutphin from John Waters’ wickedly hilarious cult classic, SERIAL MOM. She will stop at nothing to rid of anyone failing to live up to her moral code! Starring Kathleen Turner (Romancing the Stone) as Beverly Sutphin, Sam Waterston (Grace and Frankie) and Ricki Lake (Hairspray), writer-director and pop culture icon John Waters puts a twist on the everyday mediocrity of suburban life in this outrageous dark comedy brimming with his unique brand of perverse humor and high camp. The film also stars Mink Stole (Pink Flamingos), Patricia Hearst (A Dirty Shame), Matthew Lillard (Scream), Mary Jo Catlett (Diff’rent Strokes), Traci Lords (Cry-Baby), with special appearance by Suzanne Somers (Three’s Company). It’s a killer comedy that will take fans and audience over the edge with laughter!

“My own mom thought “Serial Mom” was my best picture and maybe she was right!” said John Waters. On May 9, 2016, Scream Factory is proud to present SERIAL MOM Collector’s Edition Blu-ray, packed with revealing bonus content including new interviews with John Waters, Kathleen Turner and Mink Stole, special featurettes and much more! Available for the first time on Blu-ray in North America, this definitive collector’s edition contains a collectible cover art featuring newly rendered artwork approved by John Waters and a reversible cover wrap featuring original theatrical key art. A perfect Mother’s Day gift to die for, SERIAL MOM Collector’s Edition Blu-ray is priced to own at $34.93 SRP.

Bonus Content Includes:

• NEW! - A Conversation with director John Waters, actress Kathleen Turner and actress Mink Stole

• Serial Mom: Surreal Moments – featuring interviews with Waters, Stole, Actress Patricia Hearst, actress Ricki Lake, actor Matthew Lillard, casting director Pat Moran, production designer Vincent Pirano & more!

• Feature commentary with John Waters and Kathleen Turner

• Feature commentary with John Waters

• The Making Of Serial Mom – original promotional featurette

• The Kings Of Gore: Herschel Gordon Lewis and David Friedman featurette

• Original theatrical trailer