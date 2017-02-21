Raven Banner Releases DON'T KNOCK TWICE And STAKE LAND II in Canada Today

Berlin / EFM Coverage Action Movies Indie Interviews All Videos Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
“Knock once to wake her from her bed, twice to raise her from the dead…” So goes a disturbing urban legend involving an abandoned house supposedly inhabited by a vengeful, child-stealing witch. When troubled teen Chloe (Lucy Boynton) raps at the door one night, she has no idea the horror she’s about to unleash. Fleeing to the country home of her estranged mother (Katee Sackhoff)—a recovering addict who’s turned her life around to become a famous artist—Chloe must learn to trust the woman who gave her up years ago in order to stop the bloodthirsty, shape-shifting demon stalking them. This wild supernatural shocker delivers a barrage of nonstop jolts and searing nightmare images.Directed by Caradog James, the director behind the cult film ‘The Machine’, from a script written by the duo behind ‘Howl’, Mark Huckerby and Nick Ostler. ‘Don’t Knock Twice’ is set to deliver a nonstop barrage of nightmare images.
STAKE LAND II, a Dark Sky Films presentation of a Glass Eye Pix production in association with Berserker Entertainment (the production arm of Raven Banner) and Last Pictures, is a new adventure set several years after the events in Stake Land, in which mankind must struggle to survive in the wake of a vampire apocalypse. When his home in New Eden is destroyed by a revitalized Brotherhood and its new Vamp leader, Martin finds himself alone in the badlands of America with only the distant memory of his mentor, the legendary vampire hunter Mister, to guide him. Roaming the wilderness of a steadily decaying country, Martin searches for the one man who can help him exact revenge.