Raven Banner Releases DON'T KNOCK TWICE And STAKE LAND II in Canada Today

While we await word on what those plucky lads from Raven Banner picked up while over in Berlin at EFM two recent acquisitions are available to Canadians starting today.

We will start with Caradog James' horror flick Don't Knock Twice (above) starring Katee Sackoff is out today on iTunes and VOD.

“Knock once to wake her from her bed, twice to raise her from the dead…” So goes a disturbing urban legend involving an abandoned house supposedly inhabited by a vengeful, child-stealing witch. When troubled teen Chloe (Lucy Boynton) raps at the door one night, she has no idea the horror she’s about to unleash. Fleeing to the country home of her estranged mother (Katee Sackhoff)—a recovering addict who’s turned her life around to become a famous artist—Chloe must learn to trust the woman who gave her up years ago in order to stop the bloodthirsty, shape-shifting demon stalking them. This wild supernatural shocker delivers a barrage of nonstop jolts and searing nightmare images. Directed by Caradog James, the director behind the cult film ‘The Machine’, from a script written by the duo behind ‘Howl’, Mark Huckerby and Nick Ostler. ‘Don’t Knock Twice’ is set to deliver a nonstop barrage of nightmare images.

Also out today is the sequel to one of everyone's favorite vampire flicks in recent memory, Stake Land. Stake Land II is out on digital platforms and on DVD and Blu-ray