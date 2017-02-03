Sundance Coverage Indie News Fantasy Movies All Features Documentaries How ScreenAnarchy Works
Paul Mormando Wraps his Latest Film " Bound By Debt"

freddie morales
Contributor
Paul Mormando's upcoming action Drama Bound By Debt has concluded filming and now heads into post-production to prepare for its Summer release. Check out the teaser now!

 

There hasn't been any official confirmation yet, so there may still be a few Last minute edits, but according to a couple of posts from producer Paul Mormando & one of the film's stars, Put Up Entertainment's upcoming Bound By Debt wrapped  after about four months of action-packed filming. The Anna Mormando-helmed picture will now head into an extensive post-production phase as it prepares for its eagerly-awaited  release date.

The film stars Martial Arts Legend  Paul Mormando (Double Fist, American Sensei) as the underground fighting Dylan James with Bobby Ciasulli (RHONJ), Freedom Williams (C&C MUSIC FAME), Samuel Difiore (The Genesis Project),  Michele Frantzeskos(The Right To Live)  rounding out the cast.

ActionFilmBobby CiasulliMafiaMartial ArtsPaul Mormando
