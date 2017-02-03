Paul Mormando Wraps his Latest Film " Bound By Debt"
Paul Mormando's upcoming action Drama Bound By Debt has concluded filming and now heads into post-production to prepare for its Summer release. Check out the teaser now!
There hasn't been any official confirmation yet, so there may still be a few Last minute edits, but according to a couple of posts from producer Paul Mormando & one of the film's stars, Put Up Entertainment's upcoming Bound By Debt wrapped after about four months of action-packed filming. The Anna Mormando-helmed picture will now head into an extensive post-production phase as it prepares for its eagerly-awaited release date.
The film stars Martial Arts Legend Paul Mormando (Double Fist, American Sensei) as the underground fighting Dylan James with Bobby Ciasulli (RHONJ), Freedom Williams (C&C MUSIC FAME), Samuel Difiore (The Genesis Project), Michele Frantzeskos(The Right To Live) rounding out the cast.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.