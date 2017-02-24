Berlin / EFM Coverage Weird Videos Hollywood News All Reviews Animation How ScreenAnarchy Works

NYC Weekend Picks, Feb. 24-26: Jordan Peele Curates, Oscar Nominated Shorts and Best Picture Winners, and Doc Fortnight 2017

Featured Critic; New York City, New York
1
 Sign-In to Vote

This Oscar weekend's offerings include: 

At BAM Rose Cinemas, the continuation of the series "The Art of the Social Thriller," curated by Jordan Peele (half of the brilliant sketch duo Key & Peele), of films that inspired his feature directorial debut Get Out, which opens today;

Metrograph continues their series "Oscar: Our Favorite Best Picture Winners," which runs through March 3;

The 2017 Oscar-nominated short films (live action, documentary, and animation) screen at multiple venues;

The Museum of Modern Art wraps up "Doc Fortnight 2017," their eclectic and essential survey of some of the best work in nonfiction filmmaking being made today.

More details are in the gallery below.

Jordan Peele: The Art of the Social Thriller at BAM Rose Cinemas

Key & Peele, the Comedy Central series featuring the sketch comedy duo of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, contained within their hilarious segments trenchant cultural commentary, especially concerning racial issues, as well as a decidedly cinephilic bent. Jordan Peele has now taken both those qualities to the big screen with his fantastic directorial debut Get Out, best described as a Guess Who's Coming to Dinner meets The Stepford Wives.

To coincide with the release of Get Out, Peele has curated a series of films that inspired his own, which runs through March 1. This weekend's screenings include: Bernard Rose's 1992 cult classic Candyman; Wes Craven's Scream, which self-reflexively satirized horror film cliches and conventions, as well as kick-starting the genre's mainstream popular revival in the 90s, which continues to this day; Hitchcock's classic Rear Window; and Jonathan Demme's Silence of the Lambs (pictured), to date the only horror film to win a best picture Oscar.

(More info/schedule/tickets)

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
2017 Oscar Nominated Short FilmsAlfred HitchcockBernard RoseBilly WilderCandymanGet OutJonathan DemmeJordan PeeleLynn SachsMartin ScorseseRear WindowRebeccaSilence of the LambsStanley NelsonTell Them We Are RisingThe ApartmentThe DepartedTip of My Tongue
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.