Mel Gibson And Vince Vaughan Join S. Craig Zahler's DRAGGED ACROSS CONCRETE

From the crop of American filmmakers who have impressed the Screen Anarchy family in recent years with their debut feature films, S. Craig Zahler's Bone Tomahawk was no exception. It was dark, nasty and the violence in the latter half of the film was the cinematic equivelant of blunt force trauma. We loved every stomache churning moment of it.

Brawl in Cell Block 99 Dragged Across Concrete. As the filmmaker works on his follow up THR broke the news that Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughan have signed on to a new project of his that will be presented to buyers at the EFM. Let us introduce you to

The script centers on two policemen, one an old-timer (Gibson), the other his volatile younger partner (Vaughn), who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics become the media's cause du jour. Low on cash and with no other options, these two embittered soldiers descend into the criminal underworld to gain their just due, but instead find far more than they wanted awaiting them in the shadows.

Vaughan must have liked his time with Zahler on Brawl in Cell Block 99 to return to work with the director again. Zahler will direct from his own screenplay.