Berlin / EFM Coverage Anime Indie Videos Hollywood News Weird Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Introducing HERRMAUSER - a young artist collective from Vienna

Herrmauser
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
Introducing HERRMAUSER - a young artist collective from Vienna

HERRMAUSER is an Austrian artist collective, founded by Tina Feyrer and Philipp Blihall. Their field of work is situated across different artistic genres, but primarily in the film and theatre industry. The collective includes international members out of various professions like acting, dance, visual arts, architecture, music and film.

In 2015/2016 HERRMAUSER produced their first feature film: NIGHT SEA JOURNEY (orig. Nachtmeerfahrt) was officially selected in several film festivals around the globe (e.g. New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Hongkong) and got numerous nominations and awards. 


For more information:

http://www.herrmauser.com/

https://www.facebook.com/herrmauser

https://vimeo.com/herrmauser

https://www.youtube.com/user/herrmauserfilms

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5615532/


Check out their next promising project MEMORY:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/memory/memory-the-poetry-of-horror

The Herrmauser Crew - Be Part of our Movie from HERRMAUSER on Vimeo.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
arthousecinemaaustriacinematographydreameuropefilmmakerherrmauserindependentmemorynightseajourneysurrealthrillervienna
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.