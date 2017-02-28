Introducing HERRMAUSER - a young artist collective from Vienna

HERRMAUSER is an Austrian artist collective, founded by Tina Feyrer and Philipp Blihall. Their field of work is situated across different artistic genres, but primarily in the film and theatre industry. The collective includes international members out of various professions like acting, dance, visual arts, architecture, music and film.

In 2015/2016 HERRMAUSER produced their first feature film: NIGHT SEA JOURNEY (orig. Nachtmeerfahrt) was officially selected in several film festivals around the globe (e.g. New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Hongkong) and got numerous nominations and awards.



For more information:

Check out their next promising project MEMORY:

