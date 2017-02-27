FRACTURED's Jamie Patterson And Christian J. Hearn Together Again For THE KINDRED

Working with director Jamie Patterson must have been such a pleasure that the producers of his latest film Caught and his writer of his debut feature film, Fractured, are willing to work with him again. Christina O’Shea-Daly of Dandelion Productions and Jeremy Davis of Gael Films will back his next feature film, a psychological horror thriller called The Kindred, written by Christian J. Hearn.

The Kindred follows a woman suffering from amnesia as she pieces together the events that led to her father’s suicide only to be haunted by the ghosts of children that she begins to suspect were murdered by him. Christina O’Shea-Daly said, “I had the pleasure of meeting Christian on the set of my latest movie, Caught, directed by Jamie Patterson. I'm excited of the prospect of collaborating again with a talented director like Jamie and his fantastic team! The Kindred is a heart-wrenching page turner! Christian is a gifted writer who knows how to pull an audience to the edge of their seats.”

Production begins this Spring in the Brighton and London areas of the UK.

Caught will have its World Premiere at the Fantasporto Int'l Film Festival on February 28th. ScreenAnarchy will have a review of the film to follow.