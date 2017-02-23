Enter the surreal with NIGHT SEA JOURNEY

Neeve spends the evening with Julius and Marianne. But an unsettling call from a stranger quickly changes the atmosphere. While trying to determine the stranger’s identity, Neeve steps into a world beyond the mirror. A world where the irrational rules reality. The border between the state of dream and being awake become blurred.

Dreamlike, ambivalent and haunting, Tina Feyrer’s images explore the darker side of existence. Beginning her career as an assistant director in theatre, Feyrer moved into film making following a stint assisting the Viennese film and theatre maker Paulus Manker. Going on to work for Volkstheater Wien, Mariinsky Theatre, Bolshoi Opera and Boris Eifman Ballet, she has created memorable projects for film and theatre. Together with Philipp Blihall she founded the artist collective HERRMAUSER.

Feyrer is known to use the framing of the off-monolog. Therefore she is working with expressionistic tableaus and poetic ciphers. Feyrer’s visual style is instantly recognisable. It recalls the paintings of the baroque area, you will be reminded of the light subjects of Caravaggio. The color contrast meets the acromatic darkness. The background is therefore undefined. Only body and face is to be seen. We don't know in which environment the body is moving because we don't see. Therefore the traditional connotation of light, which is to see the world only with brightness is taken to absurd. In Feyrer's film we see the world going willingly into darkness. Art is not a rational form of awareness. The most important thing is the process of creation. This requires strength and a kind of relentlessness for yourself.