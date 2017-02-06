DRIFTER: Watch This Exclusive Clip From Chris von Hoffmann's PA Flick

Chris von Hoffmann's post apocalyptic flick Drifter will roll into cinemas on February 24th then on VOD and iTunes on February 28th thanks to XLrator Media. ScreenAnarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you wich you can watch below.

A pair of outlaw brothers are held captive in a desolate town run by a small family of psychotic cannibalistic lunatics and their sadistic Mayor.

This clip occurs near the end of the movie where we find ourselves in a wasteland town called Demyl. Brother Miles faces off against one of Demyl's local lunatics, Latos, who promises that the main course is yet to come. Yep. Served just the way they like in Demyl. Fresh and bloody.

Look for my review of Drifter on Thursday, February 23rd.