DOG WICK: Man's Best Friend Goes Gun-Fu In Rocketjump's Spoof Trailer

John Wick: Chapter Two comes out in just a few days with exclusive premieres already in its wake and the reviews are in, pretty much telling us in unison to go and see it.

Thus, it's high time with the last remaining days until its North American rollout and the usual spate of promotional videos are now making the rounds, here with Rocketjump's own Clinton Jones and Freddie Wong for their trailer spoof, Dog Wick. You can pretty much get the idea here as there isn't much explanation needed...

It's a dog. A dog shooting people. Because Rocketjump says so. Enjoy!