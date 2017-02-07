SXSW Coverage Action Movies Dramas Festival Features Top 10 Lists How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content
Editor's Pick

DOG WICK: Man's Best Friend Goes Gun-Fu In Rocketjump's Spoof Trailer

Lee B Golden
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
DOG WICK: Man's Best Friend Goes Gun-Fu In Rocketjump's Spoof Trailer

John Wick: Chapter Two comes out in just a few days with exclusive premieres already in its wake and the reviews are in, pretty much telling us in unison to go and see it.

Thus, it's high time with the last remaining days until its North American rollout and the usual spate of promotional videos are now making the rounds, here with Rocketjump's own Clinton Jones and Freddie Wong for their trailer spoof, Dog Wick. You can pretty much get the idea here as there isn't much explanation needed...

It's a dog. A dog shooting people. Because Rocketjump says so. Enjoy!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Clinton JonesDog WickFreddie WongRocketjump
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.