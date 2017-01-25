You Won't Want To Leave THE VILLAGE OF NO RETURN. Check The Trailer For The Martial Arts Comedy!

Shu Qi, Wang Qianyuan and Eric Tsang anchor the cast of Chen Yu-Hsun's upcoming Taiwanese martial arts comedy The Village Of No Return and based on the sheer quality and charm of the international trailer this is one village you may never want to leave.

Chen's film puts a wuxia / martial arts spin on the premise of Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind with a monk promising to relive a small village's inhabitants of their unpleasant memories through the use of a special machine. This, of course, has unintended - or are they? - consequences.

It is an unusual day for the remote and isolated Desire Village. A mysterious Taoist priest brings a magical equipment that can erase one’s memory. Since then, all the villagers have forgotten their past, living “happily ever after”, while the dangerous plot behind their back is just about to be unveiled…

The fusion of elements is such a gonzo one that it's pretty hard not to want it to work and it really seems to. The tone of the trailer is playful with a hugely engaging cast of characters and winning blend of slapstick comedy and action elements. Check it out below!