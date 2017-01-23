WYRMWOOD's Bianca Bradey Leads NANCY IN HELL Comic to TV Adaptation, And More WYRMWOOD

If there was a title belt for badass women in genre film each year Wyrmwood's Biance Bradey would have cleared the ballots for her role as Brooke back in 2014. Badass did not begin to cover it. Phwar!

Zip ahead three years later and the Australian actress is looking to add to her badass female repertoire with news from Down Under that Bradey has landed the lead role in the television adaptation of the comic book Nancy in Hell.

Bradey will "play the titular character – a trash-talking, wise-cracking, whisky-swilling badass who slaughters demons with her trademark chainsaw". A Kickstarter campaign was launched by producer Jennifer Van Gessel last spring to make a pitch film for an international studio and it looks like it worked.

“We’re going to try to take the series in a different direction to the existing comics,” Van Gessel told Cinema Australia . “The comic book has recently been remade and is now published by a different publisher and that’s the direction we’re looking to take it. The blood and guts are going to be there, but it won’t be in-your-face violence. It’s going to have some Grindhouse about it, but beyond the violence there’s also going to be a really good story,” Van Gessel said. Nancy in Hell comics, the character outline and the script I knew I could totally be this character,” Bradey told Nancy in Hell fans. “There are a lot of strong, vocal and loyal Nancy fans out there and she has a huge following. I honestly hope they’re happy with my casting and that I do it justice for them because when you have such a love and passion for something it’s got to be done right so it satisfies the fans. That’s why I’m making it.” “When they sent me thecomics, the character outline and the script I knew I could totally be this character,” Bradey told Cinema Australia . “I think Nancy is amazing and ballsy and I jumped at the opportunity to play her. Every now and then you read something and it just clicks with you. It gets into your soul and you feel this connection with it. I just had to get this role. I think Nancy is so awesome and encompasses so much that I really want to do her justice,” Bradey was quick to ensurefans. “There are a lot of strong, vocal and loyal Nancy fans out there and she has a huge following. I honestly hope they’re happy with my casting and that I do it justice for them because when you have such a love and passion for something it’s got to be done right so it satisfies the fans. That’s why I’m making it.”

For now, grab yourself a copy of El Torres' comic book so you are familiar with the source material. Then pray to your gods that Nancy in Hell will find some international networks willing to broadcast it on our shores. With the success of shows like Ash vs. Evil Dead and Stan vs. Evil selling a horror series should not be that hard and the World is due for a horror series lead by a lady this time around.

And if that were not enough, if you were wondering what the Wyrmwood crew have been up to these days Bradey may have let slip what is going on with that group.

Bradey is currently hard at work on the highly-anticipated followup to Wyrmwood. “At the moment we’re shooting a teaser for a TV series which will hopefully be turned into a hardcore, ten-parter. Imagine True Detective meets The Walking Dead,”

First season True Detective?

Fuck. And Yes.