Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
WILDE MAUS: A Middle Aged Revenge Comedy From Austria's Josef Hader

Long considered one of the top - if not the absolute top - comic in his native Austria, Josef Hader has been a staple on screens big and small for decades now. And having already made an impression as a writer as well as a performer he takes the further step to directing with his debut feature Wilde Maus.

Hader writes, directs and stars in this dark comedy following fity year old Georg, a music critic who launches a campaign of revenge - starting petty and rapidly escalating - against his boss after he is fired. Selected to premiere in competition at the upcoming Berlinale the trailer for this may lack subtitles for non-German speakers but it still makes it abundantly clear why Hader is a talent to be aware of with its deft handling of tone and character. Check it out below!

