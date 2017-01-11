Watch: Swedish Zombie Christmas Movie FINNS HÄR NÅGRA SNÄLLA BARN Kicks Off Production

Now moving into production, Finns Här Några Snälla Barn is self-described as a "Swedish zombie Christmas film entirely from the kids perspective."

We've been tracking the film for some time, first sharing concept art last year. The film will play out in one continuous take.

Official synopsis: When a zombie epidemic breaks out on Christmas Eve and turns all adults into walking dead, four unlikely kids only have ninety minutes left to save their parents, Christmas and perhaps the rest of the world.

André Hedetoft (Origin, Double Trouble) wrote the screenplay and is directing. A series of weekly production diaries will be published, you can watch the first one below.

Here's what Hedetoft says about the diaries: "I promise that these production diaries will not be another one of those glossy promo videos that you see on the DVD extras where everyone is so happy, everything went perfect and you don't learn anything. No.

"This will be a true peek behind the scenes. You will see the entire process. You will see what works. But also what doesn't. You will experience the hard times. And share all the fun we're having. You will get the highs and the lows and really get to come along on this wild and crazy journey from script to final film."