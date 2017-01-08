Underrated Scorsese film Bringing Out the Dead praised by its editor Thelma Schoonmaker

During a recent interview with Den of Geek, Martin Scorsese's long-time editor Thelma Schoonmaker gave praise to one of her and the director's more underrated films, 1999's Bringing Out the Dead, which stars Nicolas Cage as a night-time ambulance-driver in one of the most notorious areas of New York, whose sleep deprivation and guilt over the lives he's lost causes him to go a bit crazy (in the usual Nicolas Cage style).

"It's the only one of his [Scorsese's] films, I think, that hasn't gotten its due," says Schoonmaker. "It's a beautiful film, but it was hard for people to take, I think. Unexpected. But I think it's great." She claims that the film initially was mis-marketed as a car-chase film: "What happened was, that film was about compassion, and it was sold, I think, as a car chase movie. When I saw the trailer I said, "Wait a minute! That's not what the movie's about!" I think people were made nervous by the theme of it, which I think is beautiful. I think it'll get its due."

Hopefully so. She is more confident that it will than in 2013, when in an interview with Uproxx she said "‘Raging Bull’ was a disaster and wasn’t recognized for 10 years. ‘King of Comedy’ was a disaster, now everybody loves ‘King of Comedy.’ This happened to so many of our films. But the one that’s never, ever [going to] come back is ‘Bringing Out the Dead.’"

It'd be very fortunate if Bringing Out the Dead could follow in the foot-steps of other Scorsese films that took time to acquire a fanbase, like The King of Comedy and After Hours, especially for the only Scorsese-Schoonmaker-Cage collaboration. Check out the film's mis-marketed trailer below.