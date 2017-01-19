THE FIELD GUIDE TO EVIL Gathers Ancient Tales From Around The World

If you, like me, have an interest in dark folklore from around the world then it turns out that you have a shared interest with The ABCs Of Death producers Tim League and Ant Timpson who are revisiting the horror anthology format with a slightly different focus. The Field Guide To Evil gathers stellar talent from around the globe to share dark folk tales from around the globe. The roster? Only Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala (Goodnight Mommy), Peter Strickland (The Duke of Burgundy), Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Lure), Katrin Gebbe (Nothing Bad Can Happen), Can Evrenol (Baskin), Calvin Reeder (The Rambler), Yannis Veslemes (Norway), and Ashim Ahluwalia (Miss Lovely). Which is pretty damn good.

Which stories each director is tackling has not yet been shared but the producers are turning to crowd funding to augment their budget and doing so in an unusual way. Unlike most crowd fund campaigns in which contributors simply receive early access or special collectables for their support, The Field Guide To Evil is running their campaign through the new Microventures IndieGoGo platform in which those who particupate are not just contributors but actual investors who will share in the profits of the film down the road.

Check out the pitch video for the project below and visit the Microventures page here!