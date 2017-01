The BLOOD MACHINES: TURBO KILLER 2 Kickstarter Gets Even Sexier

The guys who run the Kickstarter campaign forare not fooling around: with more than double the target amount netted and less than 24 hours remaining on the counter, they still introduce new rewards!One of those new extras is a bigger version of the hardcover artbook which was one of the rewards already, with plenty more pages added. So Carpenter Brut and Seth Ickerman are targeting my weak spots now, are they? Don't tell me action figures and an even sexier poster are next... oh wait, they are.is a follow-up slash sequel slash embellishment to the magnificent Turbo Killer videoclip released last year, and in it, a couple of space bounty hunters pursue what seems to be the ghost of a young woman.Check out their Kickstarter page on its last day, here