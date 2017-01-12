Sundance 2017: Check Out this Wild Exclusive Poster for FlyLo's KUSO

This crazy image you see below is the poster for Kuso, a Sundance-premiering midnighter and feature debut from the director known just as "steve." If you don't think you know steve, you actually might. Steve is the moniker of Steven Ellison, aka the musician/artist better known as Flying Lotus (or just FlyLo -- as if this dude needed another name). Ellison has collaborated on a few out there and amazing shorts including Eddie Alcazar's awesomely named Fuckkkyouuu and last summer's Royal, which he directed. Well now Ellison/Flying Lotus/FlyLo/steve and his production outfit Brainfeeder Films have gone and made a feature film... and from the poster, it promises to be just as weird as those who have followed his previous works would expect.



Described as a combination of live action, puppetry and animation, Kuso (which is Japanese slang for "shit") stars Hannibal Buress, George Clinton, Anders Holm, Tim Heidecker, and Zach Fox (aka Bootymath). True to FlyLo form, the film is packed with cool music including original tracks from Aphex Twin and Thundercat. Our good friends at XYZ and CAA are selling the film at Sundance.



That's officially everything we know about Kuso except the fact we're dying to check it out. Strap in and peep the exclusive poster debut right underneath.



