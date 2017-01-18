Slamdance Coverage Comedies Weird Interviews Documentaries All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Slamdance 2017: Watch The Trailer For The Demon Yakuza Short Film, HELL FOLLOWS

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
Slamdance 2017: Watch The Trailer For The Demon Yakuza Short Film, HELL FOLLOWS
As the Slamdance Film Festival draws closer it is time to give everyone a taste of the madness that it is about to fall upon the audiences when they watch Brian Harrison's short film Hell Follows. Here is the trailer for the short film. Harrison calls it the Assault Preview. Truer words have never been spoken. 
 
Betrayed by his clan and murdered for his past evil deeds, a sadistic killer's soul possesses his identical twin's body and sets out onto the road of vengeance for one final crusade of extermination. Everywhere he goes ... HELL FOLLOWS.
 
Harrison's short film screens in the appropriately named Anarchy program at the festival. We introduced the ScreenAnarchy family to Harrison the other week and are sure you will be as wowed by this short burst of madness as we are. 

HELL FOLLOWS // ASSAULT PREVIEW from Brian Harrison on Vimeo.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
Brian HarrisonHell Followsslamdance 2017Yakuza
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.