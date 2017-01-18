Slamdance 2017: Watch The Trailer For The Demon Yakuza Short Film, HELL FOLLOWS

As the Slamdance Film Festival draws closer it is time to give everyone a taste of the madness that it is about to fall upon the audiences when they watch Brian Harrison's short film Hell Follows. Here is the trailer for the short film. Harrison calls it the Assault Preview. Truer words have never been spoken.

Betrayed by his clan and murdered for his past evil deeds, a sadistic killer's soul possesses his identical twin's body and sets out onto the road of vengeance for one final crusade of extermination. Everywhere he goes ... HELL FOLLOWS.