SADAKO VS KAYAKO: Watch The New North American Trailer

Japanese horror icons clash in the supremely (and intentionally) silly Sadako vs Kayako, in which the ghosts at the center of The Ring and The Grudge franchises do battle. remember when people were all excited about Freddy vs Jason? This is like that, only with more hair.

Sadako vs Kayako will be available exclusively in North America on Shudder starting January 26th and they've rolled out an exclusive new trailer for the film that you can check out below. Just don't post pictures of Toshio in his underpants on Facebook or they'll ban you. Trust me on this. I know.