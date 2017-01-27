RLJ Entertainment Acquires U.S. Rights For BUSHWICK

Bushwick. the sophomore effort from Cooties directors Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott has been picked up by RLJ Entertainment for distribution in the U.S.

The screenplay by was written by Nick Damici (Stakeland and Late Phases) and Graham Reznik (Stakeland, The Innkeepers and House of the Devil). There could not be a more poignant screenplay out there at the moment given the current political climate in the U.S.

On the way to Grandma’s house with a new boyfriend in tow, Lucy (Snow) steps off the subway into an utter bloodbath on the streets of Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood, according to the film’s description. Texas is attempting to secede from the Union, and militia forces have descended upon New York City to claim it as an East Coast base of operations and a negotiation tool. Faced with a flurry of whizzing bullets and total destruction around every corner, Lucy takes shelter in the basement of Stupe (Bautista), a burly war veteran who reluctantly helps her traverse the treacherous five-block stretch of Bushwick to reach her destination –assuming it’s still there. Bushwick,’ and their 2015 release, ‘Bone Tomahawk,’ show their passion and commitment for working with filmmakers who challenge the conventions of genre films. We are thrilled about this partnership.” “RLJ Entertainment is a fearless distributor that specializes in releasing unique and courageous projects,” said Murnion and Milott. “Films like ‘,’ and their 2015 release, ‘,’ show their passion and commitment for working with filmmakers who challenge the conventions of genre films. We are thrilled about this partnership.” The Wrap

Having followed up on quite a lot of RLJ Entertainment's acquisitions over the years I would almost put money down on a limited theatrical run and multiple digital platforms, to be capped off with a hard copy release of somo sort, of which we would be giving away some copies when the time comes.

Bushwick had its World Premiere on Inaguration Day at the Sundance Film Festival last weekend.