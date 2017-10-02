Fantastic Fest Coverage Festival Videos Anime Top 10 Lists Festival Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Giveaway: Win a BUSHWICK Bluray/DVD Combo

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Giveaway: Win a BUSHWICK Bluray/DVD Combo
Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott's sophomore effort Bushwick has made the festival rounds and will be coming out in a Bluray/DVD combo on October 24th thanks to RLJ Entertainment. Screen Anarchy has two copies to give away this week. Look below for entry rules. 
 
Emerging from a NY subway on her way home from college, Lucy (Brittany Snow) discovers her neighborhood of Bushwick engulfed in utter chaos. Trying to escape the violence, Lucy seeks refuge in the basement of Stupe (Dave Bautista), a former Marine on his way out of town to find his family. As the unlikely pair navigate through a hail of gunfire and lethal explosions, they learn they are in the middle of a civil war as Texas attempts to secede from the US. With the clash between local residents and the militia escalating, Lucy and Stupe must rely on each other in an impossible race to get out of the city and survive another day.
 
The contest is open to our U.S. readers only. To enter, answer our skill testing question below and respond by Friday, October 6th at 12pm PST. E-mail us your answer here. Two (2) winners will be chosen at random from all qualifying entrants. Good luck. 
 
As stated above, Bushwick is Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott's second feature film. What was their debut feature film? 
 
